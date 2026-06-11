Monsoon advance stalls, Mumbai likely to wait another week: IMD

Last week on June 6, southwest monsoon advanced in Maharashtra two days after its onset from Kerala. (Representational image)

Mumbai remained dry and sweltered under hot conditions as the southwest monsoon missed its normal date of onset (June 11) in the city on Thursday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), monsoon advancement will continue to elude the city for the next 5 – 6 days, with temperatures slated to escalate over the weekend. The normal date of monsoon onset in Mumbai is June 11.

Last week on June 6, southwest monsoon advanced in Maharashtra two days after its onset from Kerala.

However, after swift advancement from Kerala into Maharashtra, southwest monsoon winds slowed down on Sunday. While Mumbai typically receives monsoon within five days of its onset in Maharashtra, the city remained parched for showers on Thursday as southwest monsoon missed its typical onset date of June 11.