Monsoon advance stalls, Mumbai likely to wait another week: IMD

Mumbai remained dry and sweltered under hot conditions as the southwest monsoon missed its normal date of onset (June 11) in the city on Thursday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), monsoon advancement will continue to elude the city for the next 5 – 6 days, with temperatures slated to escalate over the weekend. The normal date of monsoon onset in Mumbai is June 11.
Last week on June 6, southwest monsoon advanced in Maharashtra two days after its onset from Kerala.
However, after swift advancement from Kerala into Maharashtra, southwest monsoon winds slowed down on Sunday. While Mumbai typically receives monsoon within five days of its onset in Maharashtra, the city remained parched for showers on Thursday as southwest monsoon missed its typical onset date of June 11.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Bikram Singh, director of IMD Mumbai said that monsoon remains stalled till South Konkan in Maharashtra. “There were favourable conditions owing to strong southwest winds which led to moisture incursion, intensive clouding and continuous rain. However, after fast progression, monsoon surge has now weakened. Currently, monsoon remains stalled in the South Konkan region in Maharashtra.”
According to IMD scientists, the weakened surge is likely to further delay the onset of monsoon in Mumbai. “As per current observations, monsoon is unlikely to set in over the next 5 – 6 days. While we are not expecting any movement of the systems over the next week, we are closely monitoring the systems,” Singh added.
The delayed onset of monsoon marks a stark departure from last year, when Mumbai witnessed its earliest monsoon onset in 75 years on May 26. Records show that while the normal date of onset is June 12, the city is prone to witnessing early and late monsoon arrivals.
Furthermore, heavy pre-monsoon showers are also likely to elude Mumbai in the next few days.
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The absence of showers has left the city reeling above normal temperatures with maximum temperatures on Thursday afternoon soaring to 35 degrees in the suburbs and island city.
As per the weather bureau forecast, above normal temperatures are here to stay with the IMD sounding a yellow alert of hot and humid conditions in Mumbai as well as Thane and Palghar districts till Saturday. The region is slated to experience light rain, starting Sunday.
The South West monsoon’s slow progression comes at a time when the IMD has forecast below average rainfall across the country, owing to the El Nino system. As per the weather bureau’s downward revision earlier this month, the country is likely to receive only 90 percent of its actual long period average rainfall for this reason.
Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents.
Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T)
Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area.
Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including:
Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft).
Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout).
Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks.
Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration.
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