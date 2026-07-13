Mumbai swelters as rains take a break: IMD predicts no showers this week

The region may experience an uptick in rain activity after July 17, an IMD official said. (File)

After days of relentless monsoon rains pounded Mumbai and wreaked havoc across the city, the financial capital is now reeling under a dry weather spell and soaring temperatures. The meteorologists have predicted no rains over the city and the extended Konkon region this week in the absence of an active system such as a cyclonic circulation. For Mumbai, July is the wettest month of the year when the city’s suburban station receives 919.9 mm of average rainfall, while the coastal Colaba observatory records 786 mm rainfall. However, the city is currently experiencing clear skies and climbing temperatures.

Data furnished by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed that between Sunday and Monday morning, 0 mm rainfall was recorded in the island city as well as western and eastern suburbs. During the same period, maximum temperatures hovered between 32-33 degrees at the Santacruz and Colaba observatories, which is over 2 degrees above the normal levels.