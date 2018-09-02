Mumbai: Monorail services resume after 10 months

With a frequency of 15 minutes, the monorail will make 130 trips in a day. (Express photo by Pradeep Kochrekar) With a frequency of 15 minutes, the monorail will make 130 trips in a day. (Express photo by Pradeep Kochrekar)

Monorail services between Chembur and Wadala resumed on Saturday, nearly 10 months after a coach caught fire on the line, leading to suspension of operations. The monorail, running on the 8.9-km corridor, was flagged off at 6 am from Wadala by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (MMRDA) Deputy Commissioner, Dilip Kawathkar. Simultaneous operations began from Chembur too. With a frequency of 15 minutes, the monorail will make 130 trips in a day.

The MMRDA said the phase 2 of the monorail, up to Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk, is expected to begin from Feburary next year. The authority said fares would not be revised till the second phase began. Passengers would need to pay the original fares of Rs 5-11.

On November 9, 2017 two coaches of the monorail were gutted in a fire at Mysore Colony Station. Since the fire occurred before the service hours, there were no casualties, but it revealed several inconsistencies in the operation.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App