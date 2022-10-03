Mumbai Monorail ridership to go up by over 1.5 lakh by 2024

The ridership of Mumbai Monorail, which was not encouraging in recent times, is bound to increase by over 1.5 lakh with the integration of upcoming Metro lines and the existing suburban railway stations with monorail stations by 2024, officials said.

The Monorail station V N Purav will connect with the Metro Line 2B (DN Nagar to Mandale) V N Purav station. Similarly, Metro Line 4 (Wadala to Kasarvadavali) will integrate with the monorail station at Bhakti Park. The work of the two Metro line has been taken up by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on a war footing, an officer said.

The MMRDA had changed the subcontractor of Metro Line 4 in June after the work was delayed and made a catch-up plan to increase the speed. Similarly, the work of Metro Line 2B – D N Nagar to Mandale – was started again. Only 25 per cent of the work has been completed so far.

The transport authority believes that the upcoming Metro corridor will help to increase the footfall of Mumbai Monorail that currently has a daily ridership of only 15,000 passengers.

The Mumbai Monorail service Monday got one more rake into its existing fleet of seven. This is expected to increase the daily ridership to 25,000 from 15,000, further increasing the number of trips to 142 from the existing 114 in a day.

The Mumbai Monorail is working towards the improvement of its services by bringing in new ways and technology and one such is building moving walkway ‘travelator’ at Jacob circle station so to provide link between Mono, Metro and the existing Suburban railway, the officer said. It is also waiting for the upcoming Metro lines to finish their works.

Besides, the Mumbai Monorail has already given a work order to manufacture 10 new rakes to increase the frequency of services and cater to the expected increase in ridership in the next two years.

It is pertinent to understand that the single-track elevated monorail service – India’s first monorail built by the MMRDA with an expected daily footfall of 1.5 lakh. It was commissioned in 2014 in a short stretch of 8.9-km between Wadala and Chembur and phase II was launched between Sant Ghadge Maharaj (SGM) Chowk to Wadala in March 2019. Despite the monorail having the capacity to carry 2 lakh passengers daily it failed to get the ridership. Over the years, the monorail had been plagued by several issues and was not operational for nearly a year after a fire gutted two coaches in November 2017.

The entire monorail which is 19.54-kilometre-long extends from SGM Chowk to Chembur and the ticket price ranges between Rs 10 and Rs 40 depending on the distance travelled.