Mumbai’s Monorail services expected to resume in 10-15 days

The freshly opened monorail will now have interconnectivity with the Mahalaxmi station on the Metro Line 3 and the Mahalaxmi railway station. (File Photo)

Nine months after it was closed temporarily, Mumbai’s monorail services are expected to resume within the next two weeks. On Tuesday, the Maharashtra government’s Urban Development department gave its final go-ahead to the 19.54 km line stretching between Mahalaxmi and Jacob’s Circle.

With painting and interior finishing works on the stations in their final leg, officials said it would take another 10-15 days till inauguration, possibly stretching the reopening date to July.

When the monorail restarts with the 10 new rakes supplied by the Hyderabad-based Medha Servo Drives, the wait time between two trains will be 15 minutes.

Before the operations were paused in September 2025, wait times stretched to 20 to 25 minutes in peak times as the rakes ran into repeated technical faults. At times, the headway exceeded 45 minutes.