Mumbai’s Monorail reopening to be delayed further as evacuation plan not ready yet

Mumbai Monorail reopening faces another delay as MMRDA works on a passenger evacuation plan and safety measures for stranded trains on elevated guideways.

The reopening of Mumbai’s monorail will be delayed further as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is still working on a comprehensive plan to evacuate passengers if a train gets stranded.

The delay comes months after nearly 600 passengers had to be rescued from an overcrowded monorail train that lost power and was stranded between stations in Chembur. The Mumbai Fire Brigade had to carry out a two-hour rescue operation and break open the train’s glass doors to evacuate passengers.

Although the monorail has since undergone upgrades, including the induction of new rakes, and obtained the required safety certifications, officials said the evacuation mechanism remains unresolved. The authority is also examining measures to improve safety along the elevated guideways before allowing the service to resume.