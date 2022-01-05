Mumbai Monorail: Low ridership, MMRDA to explore non-fare box revenue resources

To revive the Mumbai Monorail, which has been making losses due to low ridership, the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) has decided to explore the non-fare box (NFB) revenue resources – revenue generated apart from fare – by utilising different assets of the Monorail system.

The Phase I of the Mumbai Monorail corridor between Chembur and Wadala was commissioned on February 2, 2014. The full corridor (Chembur-Wadala-Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk) was made open for passenger services on March 4, 2019. The MMRDA has been operating and maintaining the Monorail since December 2018. However, it has been plagued by low ridership and subsequent losses.

The authority will now carry out a study to identify and do valuation of these non-fare box revenue sources for Mumbai Monorail and appoint a consultant to develop innovative revenue models and project structures.

An official said the consultant will also chalk out the implementation plan for increasing ridership and fare box revenue. “Public transport projects like Monorail are capital and maintenance intensive, hence will not be financially sustainable only depending on fare box revenues. Therefore, we are exploring possible NFB avenues for revenue earning,” said the official, adding that there is a budget of Rs 30 lakh for the purpose.