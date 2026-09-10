Mumbai’s monorail was ready to return. Why has its comeback been delayed?

Mumbai monorail: The concern is the open-to-sky gap between the elevated guideways (File photo)

Mumbai’s long-awaited monorail comeback has hit another hurdle. Despite the new rakes securing the required safety clearances, the 17-km corridor may not reopen until December or even later.

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL), which operates the monorail, is now examining the installation of protective safety nets between the guideways and a fresh emergency evacuation plan before allowing the services to resume.

The concern is the open-to-sky gap between the elevated guideways. Officials fear that even a small loose object or a part from a moving rake, as minor as a screw, could fall from the elevated structure and pose a risk to people, vehicles, or structures below.