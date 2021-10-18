Mumbai: Molester spent time in jail as cops looked for him on the streets

In the past four months, the entire team of Colaba police station used every possible resource of human as well as technical intelligence to trace a young man in a blue shirt who was accused of groping a woman in broad daylight.

In spite of Mumbai’s extensive CCTV coverage, the “man in the blue shirt” seemed to have vanished without a trace for the Colaba Police. It was only four months later in October that the cops realised that the man for whom they were scouring the streets of Mumbai was sitting in jail even as a hunt was on for him.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 5 pm on May 23, when the 23-year-old victim, who is a daughter of a retired Army colonel, was returning to her hostel in Colaba when she was groped by the accused.

In the hunt of the accused, the police started scrutinising the CCTV cameras of the area.

“We followed him through the CCTV footage till Bombay hospital, but after that, we lost him as the cameras installed there were not operational on May 23. Following which we randomly checked CCTV footage of other areas hoping that we could find him but could not find any trace of him,” said an officer.

“It seemed as if he had vanished into thin air. In spite of using everything from technology to human intelligence we could not trace the man at all,” an officer said. Four months after the incident, a routine patrolling team of the Colaba police found a person loitering suspiciously at Henry Road in Colaba.

They started questioning him and found that he was a resident of Reay Road and his real name is Mubarak Ramzan Shaikh. He subsequently confessed to molesting the woman. When asked how he had managed to keep himself off Mumbai’s streets, Shaikh said he was spending time in jail after being picked up for theft five days after groping the woman.

“After he groped the woman, Shaikh was arrested by JJ Marg police for stealing. He was then sent to Arthur Road jail. Our officers were not able to recognize that this was the guy we were looking for in spite of his photos being circulated across the city,” the officer said.

The accused is currently in judicial custody.