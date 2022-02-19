scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 19, 2022
Mumbai: 100 modified silencers of bikes seized for noise pollution, crushed under bulldozers

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
February 19, 2022 9:49:32 am
A special team was formed at Bandra traffic division which began seizing the bikes and fined the bikers under section 198 of the Motor Vehicles Act. (Representative image/Express photo)

The Mumbai Traffic Police cracked down on bikers who use modified silencers in their bikes, creating a loud noise on the roads and inconveniencing other motorists and pedestrians. About 100 bikers with such silencers have been seized and crushed under bulldozers to ensure they are not used again.

As part of their road safety campaign, Rajvardhan Sinha, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, issued an order to crack down on bikes that create noise pollution. Accordingly, a special team was formed at Bandra traffic division which began seizing the bikes and fined the bikers under section 198 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Raj Tilak Roshan, DCP (Traffic, HQ) said, “Most of the bikes seized were of Royal Enfield or Pulsar. These bikes were returned only after the bike owners brought the original silencer and installed it. To send a strong message we crushed the modified silencers using a bulldozer. The sound pollution causes a lot of inconvenience to senior citizens, patients and children. We request bikers to use original silencers and refrain from using modified silencers.”

