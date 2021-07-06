Mumbai: Moderate to intense spell of rain likely in next 3 hours

As per the 24 hours forecast issued by the IMD at 8 am on Tuesday, one or two spells of light to moderate rain is likely in the city and suburbs. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty/File)

A short and intense spell of rain was recorded in some parts of the Mumbai suburbs and city on Tuesday morning. According to the nowcast warning (valid for three hours) issued at 8:45 am by the weather bureau, moderate to intense spell of rain is likely at isolated places in Mumbai during the next three hours.

In absence of rain, the minimum temperature continued to remain above normal on Tuesday. The IMDs Santacruz observatory recorded minimum temperature a degree above normal at 27 degrees Celsius and high relative humidity at 81 per cent. As per the 24 hours forecast issued by the IMD at 8 am on Tuesday, one or two spells of light to moderate rain is likely in the city and suburbs.

Trace rainfall was recorded till 8:30 am and partly cloudy sky on Tuesday in suburbs. Dense clouds were seen over parts of Marathwada, Ahmednagar and adjoining areas.

Since July 1, no rainfall has been recorded in Dhule and Jalna districts. Except for Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts, the remaining districts have recorded deficient to large deficient rainfall in the first five days of July.

Meanwhile, the water level in the seven lakes that provide water to the city is 19 per cent. As the rain subdued since mid-June, the water stock became stagnant. Last year, the water stock dipped to eight per cent in the first week of July and the city faced a 20 per cent water cut.