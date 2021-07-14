Mumbai: Moderate to heavy rainfall likely today

Mumbai received heavy rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded 89.6mm rainfall from 8.30 am on Tuesday to 8.30 am on Wednesday. In the same period, the Colaba observatory recorded 111.2mm, also categorised as heavy.

Moderate to heavy rain is likely in the city and suburbs, with a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places, on Wednesday.

Few spells were recorded in the city on Tuesday night, leading to a water-logging situation in the low-lying areas of Sion, Dadar in the island city. “Mumbai and Thane received heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places with Mahalaxmi receiving 129.5mm, Colaba 111.2mm, and Santacruz 89.6mm. Last night, it rained with few heavy spells in the city and around,” said IMD.

The city is expected to receive moderate rainfall during the day, which is expected to subside by evening. Rains will be accompanied by westerly and south-westerly winds of speeds between 11 to 17kmph gusting at about 30kmph.

Mumbai has so far received 1,253.8mm of rain since June 1, which is about 48% in excess of the seasonal normal. In the first 12 days of July, the city recorded 148.3mm of rain, which is 55% deficient of the normal rainfall in the same period at 332.9mm.

IMD said that the maximum temperature over the next two days is expected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius, one-two degrees below normal. The minimum temperature will be 23 degrees Celsius — down from 25 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning.