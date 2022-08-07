Mumbai: Moderate rainfall; monsoon activity to stay, says IMD

August 7, 2022 12:40:36 am
After a brief lull, the Southwest monsoon revived over the west coast. Since Friday night, the city and its suburbs received moderate rainfall, which had recorded no or light rainfall since July 15.
The monsoon trough is active and lies south of its normal position, the India Meteorological Department said. “It will continue to remain so during the next four to five days. As a result, more rainfall is on cards for the city,” the IMD said.
The IMD said the city and its suburbs are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places till Wednesday. In 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Saturday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 24.6 mm of rainfall, which is categorised as moderate.
“Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Konkan, Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on August 6, 7 and West Madhya Pradesh on August 8-10, and in the Vidarbha region during August 7-9.
