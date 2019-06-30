Mumbai: Moderate rain, several incidents of wall collapse

THE CITY received moderate rain on Saturday, a day after heavy rainfall led to flooding at several places across Mumbai.

Three persons were killed in separate incidents, while five others sustained injuries as the first spell of heavy rains lashed the city on Friday. While there were no casualties on Saturday, a few instances of wall collapse were reported.

According to BMC’s Disaster Management Cell, a retaining wall of Ekvira Darshan Society in Ghatkopar West collapsed on about five cars early morning. No one was injured. In another incident, the retaining wall of Skyview Building at Marol in Andheri (East) collapsed, damaging a few cars.

In Kurla, a part of a dilapidated building, Sakina Manzil, collapsed but since it was vacant, no injuries were reported. Officials said that building had been declared dangerous. After the collapse, the local ward officials pulled down the structure in the afternoon.

Also, two persons received minor injuries after the wall of a house collapsed in Tata Nagar at Deonar late Friday. As per records, in the last 24 hours (8 am to 8 pm) 39 complaints have been received for short circuits. As many as 104 trees have fallen.

According to the data available with the Disaster Management Cell, between 8 am and 12 pm, while the island city received 21.28 mm of rainfall, the figure for western suburbs was 23.40 mm and eastern suburbs 23.74 mm. Due to little rainfall, no major waterlogging was reported in the city.

The impact of Saturday’s rain was minimal on the city’s public transportation system. Over a dozen rail services were cancelled on both Central and Western Railways and trains were running 15 to 20 minutes behind schedule.