Mumbai model Rhiya Ahir, who stopped police van with bare hands, alleges online ‘slut-shaming’, bullying; files complaint

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Rhiya Ahir, the 27-year-old Mumbai model who stood in front of a police van escorting detained Shivaji Park protesters, has approached the Mumbai Police, alleging sustained harassment, bullying, ‘slut-shaming’ and defamation on social media after images and videos went viral.
One of the defining faces of the Shivaji Park protest, Rhiya Ahir also alleged in her complaint that she has been ‘slut-shamed’ and fears it could affect her real life, her family’s safety and reputation.
In her complaint, Rhiya Ahir has accused several social media content creators of falsely claiming that she produces and sells adult content through her social media accounts.
Denying these allegations, Rhiya said her bank account is not linked to any such platform and claimed the allegations were being deliberately circulated to tarnish her reputation.
She has urged the Mumbai Police to register an FIR and initiate legal action against those circulating such “defamatory” claims on social media.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade has confirmed receiving Rhiya Ahir’s complaint. It has been forwarded to the MIDC police station for verification. She is also expected to approach the Maharashtra Cyber Police regarding the circulation of defamatory content against her.
“Her online complaint has been received and forwarded to the local police station for verification of the facts,” Nalawade said.
Rhiya Ahir, aka Rhiya Yadav, became an overnight symbol of resistance after a video went viral showing her stopping a police van with her bare hands during the Shivaji Park protest in support of the Cockroach Janta Party-led (CJP) demonstrators in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.
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