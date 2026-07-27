Mumbai model Rhiya Ahir, who stopped police van with bare hands, alleges online ‘slut-shaming’, bullying; files complaint

Rhiya Ahir, the 27-year-old Mumbai model who stood in front of a police van escorting detained Shivaji Park protesters, has approached the Mumbai Police, alleging sustained harassment, bullying, ‘slut-shaming’ and defamation on social media after images and videos went viral.

One of the defining faces of the Shivaji Park protest, Rhiya Ahir also alleged in her complaint that she has been ‘slut-shamed’ and fears it could affect her real life, her family’s safety and reputation.

In her complaint, Rhiya Ahir has accused several social media content creators of falsely claiming that she produces and sells adult content through her social media accounts.