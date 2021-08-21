scorecardresearch
Mumbai: Model held in prostitution racket, 2 rescued

A raid was conducted on Wednesday afternoon and a TV actor and a model, who had worked with a prominent entertainment channel as well as in a soap advertisement, were also rescued, they informed.

By: PTI |
Updated: August 21, 2021 9:52:12 am
Mumbai Police, arrest with narcotics, narcotic arrest, Western Express Highway, indian expressThe accused, who had fixed a Rs 4 lakh deal for these two persons, was held after a tip off and decoy confirmation by a team of Crime Branch's Unit VII, an official said. (Representational)

A 32-year-old model was held from a luxury hotel in Juhu in Mumbai for allegedly operating a sex racket involving television actors and models, Crime Branch officials said on Friday.

The accused, who had fixed a Rs 4 lakh deal for these two persons, was held after a tip off and decoy confirmation by a team of Crime Branch’s Unit VII, an official said.

The accused has been charged under IPC and Immoral Activities (Prevention) Act provisions and Santacruz police was probing the matter further, he added.

