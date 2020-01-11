Mumbai: Model, event manager held for running sex racket

The police have booked the women under the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act. (Representational Image) The police have booked the women under the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act. (Representational Image)

A model and an event manager were arrested from a Goregaon hotel Friday for allegedly running a prostitution racket, police said. The accused, identified as Amrita Dhanoa, a model and actress, and Richa Singh, an event manager, were nabbed after police received a tip-off. Police reportedly contacted the women through a decoy customer.

Dharnendra Kamble, senior inspector, Dindoshi police station, said, “Through the decoy customer, we booked a room at Westin Hotel in Goregaon East and arrested the women after they arrived there with two women at 12.15 am.”

The two women, aged 26 and 32, were rescued during the raid. Kamble said police are now probing for how long Dhanoa and Singh had been running the racket. The police have booked the women under Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act.

