Mumbai: Mobile shop owner arrested for dealing in stolen phones

A 22-year-old mobile shop owner from the eastern suburbs of Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly dealing in stolen mobiles phones.

The role of Zameer Hasan Sameer Sayyed, the mobile shop owner, was identified during the investigation of a mobile snatching case that had taken place on August 25, police said.

Sayyed was arrested early this week from his house at Shivaji Nagar in Govandi and 27 mobile phones valued at Rs 4,82,000 were seized from his shop, police added.

Namrata Jhuge, the complainant, said that she left her house to drop off her son at a school. She added that an unidentified person snatched her mobile and escaped on a two wheeler while she was walking back home talking on her phone.

“The incident had taken place at Tilak Nagar colony and through the CCTV footage around the spot we found a symbol on the headlight of the bike. We then traced the bike at Shivaji Nagar,” said an investigator, adding the team was later informed that the bike belonged to Sayyed.

Accordingly, Sayyed was taken into custody and during interrogation he confessed to buying phones from one Farooq.

“Farooq would snatch mobile phones from pedestrians and sell them to Sayyed, who would further sell these phones to migrant workers employed at different industries in Shivaji Nagar,” said police sub inspector Vijay Deshmukh.

An investigator said that Jhuge’s phone has also been recovered.

“Sayyed’s bike was used in the crime due to which the two wheeler was also seized,” said an officer.

The police officials added they are trying to trace Farooq as they believe he is wanted in several other cases.