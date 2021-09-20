scorecardresearch
Mumbai: MNS workers vandalise toll booth as protest against pothole-ridden roads

Motorists have been complaining that the Thane-Bhiwandi road is full of craters, especially from Kasheli to Anjurphata, and it is not repaired even after several accidents.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
September 20, 2021 1:59:06 pm
The Narpoli police in Bhiwandi have detained two workers of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for allegedly vandalising a toll booth at Kasheli on the Thane-Bhiwandi road as a protest against pothole-ridden roads.

The MNS workers had warned the toll operators three weeks ago that if the roads were not repaired, they would start protesting.

According to the police, on Monday two workers of MNS arrived at the toll booth carrying rods and started vandalising its windows. The workers raised slogans and wanted the toll collection to be stopped saying the roads are pothole-ridden and poorly maintained. The MNS also released a video of the incident on social media.

MB Shinde, the senior police inspector of Narpoli police station, said they are in the process of registering an FIR.

Motorists have been complaining that the Thane-Bhiwandi road is full of craters, especially from Kasheli to Anjurphata, and it is not repaired even after several accidents.

