Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Mumbai: MNS worker booked for slapping woman who objected to erecting party banner in front of her shop

An argument began after the woman stopped the MNS workers from erecting the banner welcoming Ganpati in front of her shop near Nagpada in central Mumbai. The video of the incident went viral.

The MNS workers got into an argument with her and Argile slapped her on the face and abused her. Further, he pushed the woman making her fall to the ground. (screengrab)

The Nagpada police in Mumbai Thursday registered an FIR against a member of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for allegedly assaulting a 57-year-old woman who stopped the party workers from putting up a party banner welcoming Ganpati outside her shop that was closed. The police said more accused are wanted in the case.

The accused, identified as Vinod Argile, has been detained and is being questioned at the police station, officers said.

The video of the incident that took place a few days ago near Nagpada in central Mumbai went viral on social media Thursday.

According to the police, the MNS workers, including the accused identified as Vinod Argile, were putting up an MNS banner to welcome ‘Ganpati Bappa’ when the complainant stopped them as she said they did not seek her permission before putting up the banner in front of her shop, which the police said has been lying shut for the past eight years.

The MNS workers got into an argument with her and Argile slapped her on the face and abused her. Further, he pushed the woman making her fall to the ground.

The police on Thursday said they have registered an FIR under IPC sections 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 336 (act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others), 355 (Assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation), 323 (causing hurt) and 34 (act done with common intention) and sections of the Criminal amendment act.

When asked if the MNS had permission from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to erect the board, a police officer said they are investigating that aspect as well.

When contacted a senior party leader from the MNS party said, “I am collecting information about the incident.”

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 07:02:53 pm
