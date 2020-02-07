MNS poster outside Uddhav Thackeray’s house: Remove infiltrators from your own courtyard first

The poster outside Matoshree on Friday. (ANI) The poster outside Matoshree on Friday. (ANI)

Days after the Shiv Sena called for eviction of Muslim infiltrators from Bangladesh and Pakistan, the MNS Friday put up a poster outside the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking a “clean up” of the colonies which have “cropped up in your own courtyard in Bandra”.

The poster by the MNS, which recently backed the Narendra Modi-led government on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, read, “Bangladeshi and Pakistani infiltrators need to be expelled from India. If this is your stand, then you need to clean up these colonies of infiltrators which has cropped up in your own courtyard in Bandra first.”

The MNS has announced to take out a huge rally on February 9 to drive out the infiltrators.

On January 25, the Sena had said that Muslim infiltrators from Bangladesh and Pakistan should be thrown out of India.

The party also took a dig at MNS chief Raj Thackeray over his ideological shift towards Hindutva, saying that dealing with the Hindutva ideology as propagated by V D Savarkar and late party founder Balasaheb Thackeray was not a child’s play. Further, it taunted him saying that having two flags showed a confused state of mind.

“Pakistani and Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators should be thrown out of the country. There should not be any doubt about it. But it is amusing to see a party changing its flag… having two flags is a sign of a confused mindset,” an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana had said.

