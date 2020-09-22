Mumbai: MNS leaders travel on local trains in protest

Local trains, Mumbai's lifeline, have been shut for commuters since March 21. (Representational)

MNS leaders on Monday travelled in local trains as part of a protest to demand that ordinary people be also allowed to travel in them.

Currently, only those who are essential services staff are allowed to travel in suburban trains.

The party undertook the “savinay kaydebhang (civil disobedience) protest after repeated demands to allow the general public to travel in local trains. The MNS also protested outside several railway stations, including Diva, Thane, Vasai, Rabale, Panvel and Mira Road. GRP and city police detained several MNS leaders, who were later released.

Local trains, Mumbai’s lifeline, have been shut for commuters since March 21.

For the last few days commuters are protesting and demanding that the government allow everyone to board the trains. A week ago, people gathered at Virar and Borivali stations and tried to board local trains forcefully.

