Mumbai: MNS leader detained for playing Hanuman Chalisa in front of Shiv Sena Bhavan

The Mumbai police Sunday detained Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Yashwant Killedar and a taxi driver after they were found playing Hanuman Chalisa over a loudspeaker installed on a cab in front of the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar.

The Shivaji Park police said they have not registered a First Information Report (FIR) against anyone yet and are inquiring if Killedar and the driver had the requisite police permission to play the loudspeaker on the taxi at a public place. “They were taken to the police station for inquiry and no FIR has been registered,” said Pranay Ashok, the deputy commissioner of police (Zone 5).

According to the police, the incident took place early on Sunday as Ram Navami is being observed across the country. The police said the taxi with the loudspeaker and an MNS flag stopped in front of the Shiv Sena Bhavan and started playing Hanuman Chalisa.

The police said as soon as a policeman on duty spotted the taxi, they were stopped and taken to the police station. Appropriate action would be taken after checking the documents and permissions they have, the police added.

MNS leader Sandip Deshpande and a few other party workers gathered at the police station and started chanting Hanuman Chalisa to protest the detention of Killedar and the driver. Officials said the situation is under control and the workers have left the police station.