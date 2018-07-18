Mumbai: MNS activists dig up road outside Mantralaya, held

MNS protest against KDMC regarding unrepaired potholes at Kalyan. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi) MNS protest against KDMC regarding unrepaired potholes at Kalyan. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

After vandalising an office of the Public Works Department (PWD) and staging a long-jump contest across potholes in recent days, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Tuesday tried to draw the attention of the state government by digging up a section of the road outside the Mantralaya, the state secretariat. Eight MNS activists in the wee hours of Tuesday used shovels and pickaxes to damage a section of the road in front of the gate of the secretariat building. The police have arrested eight men.

According to the police, the incident took place around 2.40 am, when several MNS workers reached the Mantralaya and started digging potholes on the road. The policemen stationed near the spot tried to intervene and simultaneously informed the Marine Drive police station regarding the incident. By the time the men could remove seven to eight interlocking paver blocks on a section of the road, police reached the spot and detained eight MNS workers, said an official from the police station.

“The workers initially tried to damage the cement footpath but as they couldn’t dig, they started removing the paver blocks. However, on seeing our police van, several MNS workers fled. We could get hold of only eight workers. We took them to the police station and arrested them after registering a case,” said an officer.

The eight MNS workers were produced in court. Five were remanded in two-day police custody while three were sent to judicial custody. “Of the eight arrested activists, three complained in court that they had been assaulted by the police. Following a medical examination, they were remanded in judicial custody. If the police is so angry, they should divert their anger and take action against the contractors and officials responsible for the potholes. The police should know the MNS stood behind them in the past when required,” said Sandeep Deshpande, MNS general secretary.

He said if the government still doesn’t act, then they will stage more such protests.

“They have arrested the MNS activists but why are they not arresting those responsible for potholes on the city’s roads? We are doing this to draw the attention of the government on the issue. The government is insensitive despite five deaths that have taken place due to potholes,” said Nishant Gaikwad, deputy divisional head of the Colaba division of MNS.

Gaikwad said they have demanded that toll fee be not collected on Sion Panvel Highway until the road is repaired.

Another leader from the MNS said that the arrested activists were from the Vashi and Sewri areas, all grassroots activists.

On Monday, the MNS activists allegedly vandalised an office of the PWD in Turbhe to protest against potholes on the Sion-Panvel Highway. Subsequently, the police arrested five MNS activists. Their leader claimed they had written letters and staged a silent protest earlier. Recently, the MNS also held a “long jump competition” across potholes in Navi Mumbai.

In October 2016, two MNS corporators had humiliated the chief engineer of the BMC roads department by asking him to stand on a road holding a placard saying he was responsible for potholes in the city.

