Mumbai: MMRDA to set up museum dedicated to Trans-Harbour Link

The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA), which is building the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) – a sea link that will connect South Mumbai with Navi Mumbai – will set up a museum dedicated to one of the longest sea bridges in the country.

An official said the museum would showcase the highlights of the MTHL.

About 76 per cent work of the MTHL, the 21.8-km-long six-lane sea link that will connect Mumbai Bay from Sewri to Chirle in Navi Mumbai (Navi mumbai airport), has been completed and the MMRDA is planning to complete the project by September 2023. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 18,000 crore.

The MMRDA is also planning to connect MTHL with the Mumbai-Pune Expressway from Chirle which will allow motorists to directly take the expressway from Worli, cutting down the travel time.

According to MMRDA, the museum will showcase the timeline of the construction of the MTHL, the obstacles, the technology, and the engineering method used in an audio visual format.

“The location of the museum is yet to be finalised. However, as per the preliminary plan of action, it is being planned around Navi Mumbai’s Chirle area where the MTHL will be landing from Sewri in South Mumbai,” said an official.

Meanwhile, Aaditya Thackeray, Minister for Tourism, Environment & Climate Change Protocol visited the project site at Sewri on Monday along with SVR Srinivas, Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA, to review the progress of the work.