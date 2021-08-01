Mumbai: MMRDA seeks tech partner to develop mobility app for integrated ticketing

A Request for Proposal (RFP) from eligible bidders was invited on July 20 through the e-tendering portal of the MMRDA and the last date for the submissions is August 5, the official added. (File Photo)

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has invited a fresh tender for the selection of a mobile application technology partner to develop and operate the “Common Mobility App” for its integrated ticketing system (ITS) in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The MMRDA is planning to bring a common mobile phone application that would enable contactless and seamless journeys for commuters with just a click. The application will help commuters to book travel tickets using the mobile application.

The project is significant for the authority as it has undertaken various Metro projects in the city, an official said. A Request for Proposal (RFP) from eligible bidders was invited on July 20 through the e-tendering portal of the MMRDA and the last date for the submissions is August 5, the official added.

The trial runs of Metro-2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and Metro-7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E) have already been started and the commercial operation on the lines is expected to start next year. The mobile ticketing application is likely to be introduced then.

The MMRDA has undertaken a total of 14 Metro line projects covering 300 kilometres in the MMR.

“It has been planned in a manner that the application will work on all the modes of travel in the MMR so that using only one application, the commuters will be able to book tickets to travel on local trains, Metro lines and monorail. Currently, every transport mode has its own ticketing system,” an official said. Earlier, the plan was to have a Common Mobility Card. This is now being replicated in a mobile app format.

Meanwhile, the MMRDA has also floated an Expression of Interest (EOI) for leasing rooftop space of Mumbai Monorail stations and other structures in the city. The last date for submission of the EOI is August 11.