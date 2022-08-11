scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Mumbai: MMRDA seeks Kanjurmarg land for Metro line 6

The move comes a month after the Eknath Shinde-led government overturned the decision of the previous Uddhav Thackeray Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation to relocate the Metro Line-3 car shed from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 11, 2022 2:01:08 pm
MMRDA infra projectAn aerial view of Metro Line 2A and Line 7 under construction by MMRDA in western suburbs of Mumbai. (PTI Photo, file)

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has written to the Maharashtra urban development department seeking land allotment at Kanjurmarg for the Metro 6 car depot between Swami Samarth Nagar and Vikhroli.

“Now that the Shinde-led government has taken a decision to have Metro 3 car shed at Aarey instead of Kanjurmarg, for Metro 6 the land is sought by MMRDA at Kanjurmarg as per the original plan instead of integrated car depot,” said a source about the letter sent to the urban development department last week.

The move comes a month after the Eknath Shinde-led government overturned the decision of the previous Uddhav Thackeray Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation to relocate the Metro Line-3 car shed from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg.

The plan to have the metro depot for Mumbai Metro line 6 on 15 hectare of land at Kanjurmarg was proposed during the BJP-Shiv Sena government under Devendra Fadnavis.

However, during the MVA government, the Mumbai Metro 3 car shed was proposed to be shifted to Kanjurmarg amid opposition by environmentalists and an integrated car shed of three metros corridors was planned at Kanjurmarg. For all the three metro corridors, Metro lines 6, 3 and 4, 102 acre of land was required at Kanjurmarg.

The land parcels, however, got stuck in litigations with several private parties as well as the salt pan department claiming the land and approaching court.

The 14.4 km of Mumbai Metro line 6 to connect Eastern and Western Express highways through Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) is being constructed at a cost of Rs 6,700 crore and it will facilitate commuters to reduce the travel time on the route by 35-45 minutes.

First published on: 11-08-2022 at 02:01:08 pm

