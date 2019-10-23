Mumbai: MMRDA plants more than 50,000 trees on degraded forest land to regain green cover

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) planted more than 50,000 trees on 46 hectares of degraded forest land near the Kalyan-Shilphata area, 29 km away from Mumbai, on Tuesday.

MMRDA commissioner R A Rajeev said, “According to the law, three trees should be planted for every one that is cut down. We are planting a large number of trees to curb the adverse effects of climate change.” Planting and maintaining a single tree costs Rs 1,200 per year, which will be borne by the MMRDA. The MMRDA has also invited people to adopt a tree and name it. Adopting a tree will entail an expense of Rs 500 per year.

This is a first-of-its-kind initiative, in which the MMRDA, which is constructing Metro corridors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the Forest Development Corp-oration of Maharashtra (FDCM) and the Thane forest department signed an MOU to plant 51,151 trees on degraded forest land.

A senior MMRDA official said, “In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, big infrastructure projects are taking shape, including 14 Metro corridors, the Metro Bhavan and the Navi Mumbai International Airport, for which thousands of trees are supposed to be cut. Some of them have already been cut. At least 2,141 trees have been cut for the car-shed of Metro line-3 Colaba-Bandra-Seepz in Aarey Colony. We are planting trees to cover the loss of green cover in the city and metropolitan region.”

The official said as many as 7,000 trees may be affected by future Metro projects. For example, the Metro-4 corridor will affect at least 4,000 trees, but only 871 will be cut, the official added.

Commenting on felling of trees in Aarey Colony, Rajeev said, “No one is happy to cut trees but the decision was taken after considering the outcome of the project.” The MMRDA has taken two plots of degraded forest land, one measuring 36 hectares near Daighar police station, where 41,151 trees were planted between August 1 and October 22, and the other near Kalyan, where 10,000 trees were planted on 10 hectares.