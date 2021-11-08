Mumbai: MMRDA plans elevated road to extend Eastern Freeway

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has decided to extend the Eastern Freeway from the Shivaji Nagar end to Ghatkopar signal via an elevated road travelling through Kamraj Nagar and Ramabai Colony. MMRDA officials said the road from Shivaji Nagar was to be extended till Ghatkopar, but was deferred as it would have meant destruction of mangroves. The MMRDA has now decided to restart the project.

The MMRDA is also contemplating a plan proposed by Minister for Urban Development and MMRDA chairperson Eknath Shinde to have an elevated road from Ghatkopar to Thane in view of the increasing traffic.

MMRDA commissioner S V R Srinvas said the elevated road can go elevated from Ghatkopar and there can be increased carrying capacity.

The authority had completed construction of the freeway in 2014 and land was acquired from Mumbai Port Trust. The Eastern Freeway has two north bound lanes and two south bound ones.