Mumbai: MMRDA floats tenders for Metro Bhavan in Aarey

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority(MMRDA) has floated tenders for the construction of the Metro Rail Bhavan — an operation and control centre for the Mumbai Metro — in Aarey. The 32-storey structure will house a control centre and a training academy for employees of all the 12 Metro lines — for which MMRDA is the nodal agency — as well as for housing staff.

The deadline for submitting the tender documents is March 15. The contract, sources said, will be awarded three days later, an indication that construction could begin soon. As per the tender, the bhavan has to be completed in 36 months after issuance of work order.

A senior officer from the MMRDA said that the metro bhavan will be built on a plot measuring around 8,000 square metres. In 2019-20 Budget, the state government allotted Rs 100 crore for the construction of the Metro Rail Bhavan. The MMRDA expects that by mid-2020 two Metro lines — Metro line 7 connecting Andheri (East) to Dahisar (East) and Metro line 2A connecting D N Nagar and Dahisar — will become functional. Civil work on these two lines is scheduled to be completed by November this year. Therefore, the MMRDA plans to speed up the construction work of Metro Bhavan.