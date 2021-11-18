Mumbai: MMRDA changes location of 2 Metro depots

The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) will change the location of two Metro Car Depots following a host of decisions taken at the authority’s meeting held on Tuesday.

Besides, the Authority will appoint a consultant to prepare Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed flyover connecting Nariman Point to Colaba/Cuffe Parade along with a contractor to implement the construction work.

The decision was approved at the meeting helmed by Eknath Shinde, the state cabinet minister for Urban Development Department. Metropolitan Commissioner S V R Srinivas was present along with other officials at the meeting during which several major infrastructure projects and locations for Mumbai metro were given an in-principal approval. A final approval was also given to the report launched recently on the Comprehensive Transport Study (CTS – 2) Updation (2021-41) for MMR along with the Thane Traffic Impact Study.

During the meeting, it was sanctioned to cancel the proposed Metro Car Depot for Metro Line 7 on Airports Authority of India land at Dahisar in Mumbai, and to make part changes in the design of the Metro Line 9 to construct Metro Car depot at Rai Murdhe in Bhayandar for Metro Line 7, 7A and 9.

It was also decided to construct the Metro car depot for the Metro Line 5 (Thane- Bhiwandi- Kalyan) at Mauje Kasheli instead of Kongaon MIDC.

The projects are aimed at providing better and speedy transportation as well as traffic amenities to people travelling in the Mumbai region, said an official.

According to officials, the consultant as well as the contractor for the Nariman Point-Cuffe Parade connector, which has been planned to reduce the traffic congestion in the south Mumbai’s interior road, will be appointed through a tender process.



During the meeting, usage of the plots in G-Block of Bandra-Kurla Complex for four commercial, three residential and two social amenities was also approved.

Apart from concretisation of main road and slip road from Mahim Junction to Dahisar Check Naka on Western Express Highway, concretisation of both the lines of the road from Sion Junction to Golden Dyes Junction, Majiwada, Thane was also approved.

Approximately, Rs. 1316.18 crore was approved for the Balkum to Gaimukh, Thane coastal Road. A 2807-mt long FOB (Foot-Over-Bridge) was also approved under package 1, 2 and 3 for Metro Line 7.

An official said in the meeting, conceptualisation, engineering, procurement and construction of Balasaheb Thackeray National Memorial on the campus of Mumbai Mayor residence was also discussed.