MMRDA, BMC to clear encroachments on Andheri Ghatkopar Link Road soon

THE ANDHERI Ghatkopar Link road, which was one of the first link roads to be completed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), will soon get cleared of certain encroachments and the work will be jointly done by the MMRDA and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

During a review meeting at MMRDA, suburban district minister Aaditya Thackeray had stressed on improving services on this road and also the beautification of this stretch that connects the Eastern Express Highway with Western Express Highway.

MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner S V R Srinivas said, “There are some narrow patches and we will clear them. Besides, a new bridge over the railway tracks has to be constructed.”

There are two temples and two mosques, which need to be shifted in Ghatkopar west. Besides, some structures have to be removed on the Ghatkopar East West bridge.



In the L Ward, a courtyard of a temple has to be removed as it blocks the traffic movement.

The road is also used by many residents of Ghatkopar and Vikhroli to reach the international airport. “The stretch from Western Express Highway to the airport is in great condition, but the stretch from Eastern Express Highway to the airport is in a bad shape with many speed breakers, illegal parking and potholes,” said P Shah a resident of Ghatkopar.