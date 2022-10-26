scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Mumbai: MMRC looks for pvt agency for maintenance of Metro 3

The final date for submission of bids is December 20, 2022. Meanwhile, 99.2% of tunneling work has been completed on Metro line 3.

At many stations, the MMRC has already started installing screen doors, escalators, elevators and other passenger amenities on platforms. (File Photo)

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has called for tenders as it is looking for a dedicated agency for maintenance and operation services of underground Metro 3 line, which will connect Colaba, Bandra and SEEPZ, and which will be partially commissioned by December next year. Phase one of this line, from SEEPZ to Bandra, will be opened to public initially.

The final date for submission of bids is December 20, 2022. Meanwhile, 99.2% of tunneling work has been completed on Metro line 3. While the overall project is 75.65% completed, 43% of the track work has been completed and 29% of depot work has been completed, said MMRC. At many stations, the MMRC has already started installing screen doors, escalators, elevators and other passenger amenities on platforms.

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 05:14:34 am
