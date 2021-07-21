Mumbai: MMRC completes 1117.5-m tunnelling on Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3corridor

The overall tunnelling completed on the corridor is 52.6km, which is approximately 96.5 per cent of the total project. (Representational image)

THE MUMBAI Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has achieved its 39th breakthrough by completing 1,117.5 meters of upline drive of tunnelling, from Science Museum Metro Station to Mahalaxmi Metro Station, on the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3corridor.

The Robbins Company-made tunnel boring machine Tansa-2 took around 257 days to finish the breakthrough using 745 concrete rings.

MMRC Managing Director Ranjit Singh Deol said: “This was indeed a challenging task as this particular stretch encompasses tunnelling below the buildings that are more than 80 years old and live western railway track between Mahalaxmi and Lower Parel Station. Our team has accomplished this tough task efficiently.”

Package-3, which includes Mumbai Central, Mahalaxmi, Science Museum, Acharya Atre Chowk and Worli Metro stations, is the longest stretch of the corridor and has now witnessed total three breakthroughs – (Science Museum to Worli) (upline–2072m and downline–2057m) and (Science Museum to Mahalaxmi) (upline–1117.5m).

The overall tunnelling completed on the corridor is 52.6km, which is approximately 96.5 per cent of the total project.