Mumbai: MLA Nitesh Rane, 18 others get bail in assault case

A local court in Sindhudurg on Wednesday granted bail to former chief minister Narayan Rane’s son, Nitesh, a sitting legislator, and 18 others, who are facing charges for assaulting an engineer of the National Highways Authority of India.

They were granted bail against a surety of Rs 20,000 each. The court has directed Rane and the other accused to visit the concerned police station for two hours every Sunday. On July 4, Rane and others had assaulted NHAI’s deputy engineer Prakash Shedekar and poured mud on him during a protest against potholed-roads and slush on the Mumbai-Goa Highway.