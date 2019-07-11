Toggle Menu
Mumbai: MLA Nitesh Rane, 18 others get bail in assault casehttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/mumbai-mla-nitesh-rane-18-others-get-bail-in-assault-case-5824320/

Mumbai: MLA Nitesh Rane, 18 others get bail in assault case

On July 4, Rane and others had assaulted NHAI’s deputy engineer Prakash Shedekar and poured mud on him during a protest against potholed-roads and slush on the Mumbai-Goa Highway.

nitesh rane, nitesh rane letter, shiv sena guinness books, shiv sena maharashtra govt, shiv sena news, latest news, indian express
The court has directed Rane and the other accused to visit the concerned police station for two hours every Sunday.

A local court in Sindhudurg on Wednesday granted bail to former chief minister Narayan Rane’s son, Nitesh, a sitting legislator, and 18 others, who are facing charges for assaulting an engineer of the National Highways Authority of India.

They were granted bail against a surety of Rs 20,000 each. The court has directed Rane and the other accused to visit the concerned police station for two hours every Sunday. On July 4, Rane and others had assaulted NHAI’s deputy engineer Prakash Shedekar and poured mud on him during a protest against potholed-roads and slush on the Mumbai-Goa Highway.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Maharashtra CM orders expansion of Shirdi airport’s terminal building due to rise in passenger traffic
2 High Court rejects man’s plea against free rides for women on Delhi Metro
3 Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis vows to build 19 lakh houses by 2022