Mumbai: MLA hostel evacuated over bomb scare, cops later say call was a hoax

The Mumbai police Monday evacuated people from the MLA hostel near Mantralaya in South Mumbai following a bomb scare. The evacuation was carried out late evening after an anonymous caller phoned the police and said a bomb had been placed inside the premises, said sources.
However DCP Sangramsinh Nishandar (zone 1) later said the call turned out to be a hoax.
Serving MLAs and their personal assistants had been among those evacuated.
Earlier this month, security was scaled up at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence Matoshree after a man, claiming to work for fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, made two phone calls and threatened to blow it up, police had said.
The state Cabinet had termed the phone call a “very serious matter”, saying the Union government should take immediate note of it and find out the person behind the calls.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.