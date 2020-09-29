scorecardresearch
Mumbai: MLA hostel evacuated over bomb scare, cops later say call was a hoax

Serving MLAs and their personal assistants were among those evacuated.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Updated: September 29, 2020 1:30:20 am
Mumbai bomb scare, Mumbai MLA hostel, Mla hostel bomb threat, Mumbai bomb threat, Mumbai news, indian expressThe evacuation was carried out late Monday evening after an anonymous caller phoned the police and said a bomb had been placed inside the premises, said sources.

The Mumbai police Monday evacuated people from the MLA hostel near Mantralaya in South Mumbai following a bomb scare. The evacuation was carried out late evening after an anonymous caller phoned the police and said a bomb had been placed inside the premises, said sources.

However DCP Sangramsinh Nishandar (zone 1) later said the call turned out to be a hoax.

Serving MLAs and their personal assistants had been among those evacuated.

Earlier this month, security was scaled up at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence Matoshree after a man, claiming to work for fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, made two phone calls and threatened to blow it up, police had said.

The state Cabinet had termed the phone call a “very serious matter”, saying the Union government should take immediate note of it and find out the person behind the calls.

