A 29-year-old woman from Mizoram died in a hospital in Santacruz on Tuesday. Police have registered a case of murder after suspecting foul play.

The deceased, Marina L., who worked at a beauty parlour, had been admitted to a hospital in Santacruz East four days ago after falling sick. On Tuesday, a post-mortem of her body was conducted at Cooper Hospital, which revealed injuries, said an officer at Vakola police station.

A case of murder was registered on Tuesday night, said police.