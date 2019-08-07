Mumbai: ‘Missing’ since July 16, man killed over red sand boa deal

A 47-year-old man from Ghatkopar, who was missing since July 16, was allegedly found murdered. The man was involved in smuggling snakes and was murdered by others in the business when he failed to return Rs 22 lakh that he had borrowed to acquire a red sand boa, police said.

Five persons have been detained for the alleged murder. Police identified the deceased as Uday Pal, a resident of Jai Bajrang society in Ghatkopar (West).

Police said on July 16, Pal told his wife that he was going to Karad in Satara for some work but later, when his wife tried to contact him, she found his phone was switched off. A week passed without any news of her husband, following which she approached the police and lodged a missing person’s complaint.

Police said they went through Pal’s phone records and found that he was in touch with some people who were involved in smuggling snakes, especially the red sand boa – an endangered species with medicinal properties worth some lakhs in the international market.

Police also said they detained Pradeep Surve (47), a resident of Karad, for interrogation, following which they found out that Pal took Rs 21 lakh from him.

Pal took the money to acquire a red sand boa that they were to sell and Pal had promised Surve that he had contacts in tribal communities and will be able to arrange for the snake, police said.

When Pal could not deliver, Surve got upset with him. “When Pal demanded Rs 2 lakh more, he realised that Pal had no intention of acquiring the snake or returning the money. He then conspired to murder him with four others,” an officer said.

Police said when Pal reached Karad the next time, Surve met him at a hotel and took him to a secluded location where he was beaten up with wooden sticks on June 18. Surve and his accomplices, identified as Vinod Shudrik (30), Suresh Sonawane (33) and Akshay Avghade (23), attacked Pal, following which another accused, identified as Shabbir Qureshi, helped them dump the body at Kumbharli ghat in Chiplun.

Based on this, police recovered the Pal’s body from Chiplun and handed over the accused to Kurad police where a murder case was registered.