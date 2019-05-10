Mumbai: Missing since 2016, mechanic’s family suspects foul play

AN AUTOMOBILE mechanic, missing since September 2016, may have been murdered, his family members suspect.

Then aged 38, Girish Bindra left home on the night of September 17, 2016, after a fight over the phone with his estranged wife.

His mother woke up to find him missing. A day after, his Activa, with its key missing, was found parked on the old Vashi bridge on September 18, 2016. A police team, his brother and a friend fished through the creek, but the trail went cold after the two-wheeler’s discovery. “If he had indeed jumped, his shoes, clothes, some identification should have been around. But we found nothing. My mother believes he is still out there,” says brother Banti Bindra, adding, “but I think he was murdered.”

According to police, the last call on his mobile phone was from his wife and the last message sent from it was to her, telling her that he will commit suicide. “We suspect she and her boyfriend staged it, kidnapped him, sent the message and murdered him,” alleges Banti.

Mother Usha says, “His wife had been living separately since the year before he went missing. She had an affair and he was not ready to divorce her. We suspect her involvement.”

The family approached the Kurla court, following which Section 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) was added. “We have found no clue in the case. The family claims he was kidnapped, but there is no suspect,” an officer said.