Mumbai: Missing help, boyfriend arrested for killing couple in Khar

The old couple stayed in a first-floor apartment at Ekta Elite building in Khar. (Express photo by Kevin DSouza) The old couple stayed in a first-floor apartment at Ekta Elite building in Khar. (Express photo by Kevin DSouza)

A DAY after a couple was found strangulated to death at the Khar residence, the domestic help and her boyfriend were arrested on charges of robbery and murder on Friday.

Police said the accused, Parvati Khaka (22) and her boyfriend Singhasan Mukut Ekka (26), were planning to get married at their native place in Odisha next month and needed money for it. They allegedly stole jewellery worth around Rs 10 lakh from Nanik Makhijani (85) and his wife Daya (80), who resided on the first floor of the Ekta Elite building. Khaka had started working at the house only three weeks ago.

“The two were on their way to Odisha when they were arrested from Wardha. They had taken jewellery worth around Rs 10 lakh. They were produced in the court and remanded in police custody till June 26,” said Anil Kumbhare, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 8).

“They were falling short of money and hence, decided to rob the couple. We are trying to find out why they killed the couple if robbery was the only motive,” an officer said.

Soon after the murders came to light, Khaka went missing. Besides Khaka, two other domestic help and a driver worked for the couple. Police said Khaka was seen in the CCTV camera of a nearby shop, leaving the building in early Thursday. The police tracked the footage and found that the accused had taken an auto from near the building and reached Dadar station around 6.20 am. At Dadar, they took a train to Odisha and the railway police informed the Khar police about it. “Around Wardha, we managed to track them down in the train and took them in our custody,” said Inspector Nandkumar Gopale, who is leading the probe. “We suspect that one of the senior citizens woke up while they were carrying out the robbery and thus, they were killed.”

The murders came to light on Thursday around 9 am, when the cook working for the couple rang the bell of the apartment but did not receive any response. She then informed the security guard, who in turn alerted the society chairman. The cook climbed up a ladder to reach a window of the apartment and found two bodies lying on the floor. When the police arrived, gold jewellery kept in the cupboard were found to be missing.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App