Mumbai: Missing CA reunited with family

Five days after he went missing, a 38-year-old Chartered Accountant (CA) was reunited with his family in Kandivali (West) by the police with a little help from good Samaritans.

Navratan Shantilal Bohra, a resident of Laljipada in Kandivali (West), was missing since he left his Motilal Oswal office in Dadar on March 20. According to his wife, he had left his residence at 8 am, went to drop his daughter at school, then went to his office following which he went missing. The police probe centred on the losses he had incurred in business. “Bohra last spoke to his mother at 2.06 pm on March 20,” a police officer said. Later, with his phone switched off, his wife Aashri registered a missing person’s case.

At around 10 am on March 23, his wife got a call from an unknown person informing her that Bohra’s bag had been found at Ahmedabad railway station. “The caller found her number from documents in the bag. A police team was dispatched to Ahmedabad,” the officer said.

The next day, his wife got another call from an auto-rickshaw driver in Ahmedabad informing that Bohra had been found near SK Road. “As he had not eaten since he left he was weak. The driver took him to a nearby hospital, got him treated, offered him food and later convinced him to give his wife’s number,” the officer added.

Dadar police then brought him to Mumbai. It was found that he had taken money from his clients and incurred huge losses, because of which he was depressed and decided to flee.