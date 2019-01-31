Mumbai: Missing boy reunited with parents after 4 yrs

THE THANE Anti-Human Trafficking Cell has traced a 19-year-old boy, who went missing four years ago, from Nerul. Sumedh Chandra, who was 15 when he went missing, was reunited with his family on Wednesday.

Sumedh had gone missing on March 26, 2015. Assumed to have been kidnapped, the police said that Sumedh had left on his own volition. He was traced last week after he opened a bank account at State Bank of India in Nerul.

The search for Sumedh was being monitored by the Bombay High Court after his father had moved an application seeking that the case be transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch or the CBI. “As is done in all case related to minors, we had initially blodged a kidnapping case. A month later, his parents received two ransom calls, weeks apart. Both the calls were traced, but the boy wasn’t with either of the those who made the calls,” said Ravindra Daundkar, senior inspector of the trafficking cell.

“Two persons were arrested and a minor boy detained for making the ransom calls. They all knew the family well and had claimed that they had the boy for ransom. But after their arrest, we realised that he had not been abducted by either one of them. So, we again started the investigation from scratch,” he added.

In 2015, Sumedh’s father Phoolchandra Chandra (52), an LIC agent, moved HC seeking the probe be transferred to the crime branch and the CBI.

“However, since we were keeping the honorable court abreast of our investigation, the court trusted us to carry on,” Daundkar said. “However, when the boy left Mumbai, our trails went cold,” he added.

The police said that Sumedh had been traced twice before, first on Reay Road in March 2018 and then near Kharghar station in December 2018. “He had called home from Darukhana and he was spotted by a friend in Kharghar. Before we could reach him or the local police, he fled. However, when we got to know that he had opened a bank account in Nerul, we managed to trace him,” Daundkar said. “He belongs to a well educated family. Both his elder sisters are highly educated. He had flunked an exam in Class IX and thought his father would be angry, so he left home,” he added.

Sumedh has told the police that after he left home, he first did odd jobs in Kalyan.

He then went to Nashik and worked for a couple of years. Following this, he returned to Mumbai and lived in Darukhana briefly. He then went to Navi Mumbai where he started working at a local catering firm, said Daundkar.

“We tried to counsel him before meeting his parents. It was a joyous occasion for the family, which is originally from Allahabad,” a senior officer from Thane police said.