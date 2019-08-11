Mumbai: 38-year-old missing art director’s body found in Virar creek, car still missing

The body of a 38-year-old art director, missing from Malvani area since Wednesday, was found in a creek in Virar. Police said they had registered a case of murder after multiple stab injuries were found on the body. His car is still missing.

The victim, Krishnendu Chouwdhury, was a resident of Bangur Nagar area in Malad (west). Police said he was from West Bengal and had been working as an art director in Mumbai since 2011. “He stayed with three other friends in a flat in Malad. On Wednesday, he informed his flatmates that he was going to meet a person related to his work. He came to Bhati village at Madh area in Malvani to meet that person,” senior police inspector Jagdeo Kalapad of Malvani police station said.

Police identified the person he met as Mohamed Forkan, a decorator. While leaving, Chouwdhury told him that he was going to meet his friends. After that he went missing.

His flatmates lodged a missing complaint. “We were trying to locate him through his call data records when we got a call from Virar police station that they have found the body of Chouwdhury,” Kalapad said.

The body was found in a creek at Khanwadi Bundar area in Virar. Senior police inspector Anil Dabde of Virar police station said, “On Friday afternoon we got a call from a local resident that a body had washed ashore. We dispatched a team and simultaneously sent out a wireless message. We learnt that the man was missing from Malvani area.”

The police said there were multiple stab injuries on his neck, chest and stomach.