No trial for Mumbai’s ‘miracle doctor’? Court case halted over Munir Khan’s health

In 2009, Versova Police registered a case against Munir Khan, with claims that he was prescribing a ‘Body Revival’ medicine as a cure for cancer, diabetes, and a host of other ailments. (Express Archives)
A special court in Mumbai has halted the trial against ‘miracle doctor’ Munir Khan for advertising and prescribing a medicine named “body revival” as a sure-shot cure for multiple ailments, including cancer, due to his ‘precarious’ health.
During a hearing, the court noted that Munir Khan, who is in his 70s and was produced via video-conferencing last month, was not in a position to remain present for the trial.
On Monday, the special court said it will proceed to frame charges against three of his co-accused in the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate in 2013.
Story continues below this ad
In 2009, Versova Police registered a case against Munir Khan, with claims that he was prescribing a ‘Body Revival’ medicine as a cure for cancer, diabetes, and a host of other ailments.
He had also appeared alongside several film and television stars in commercials to promote the products.
In 2008, the food safety regulator claimed that “Dr” Munir Khan had no medical degree and was mixing Ayurvedic herbs with honey to sell them as a cure for Rs 16,000 per 100ml bottle.
The police had said that it had received complaints from over 100 individuals about worsening health conditions, with one complainant alleging that his wife lost her eyesight after using one medicine prescribed by Khan as eyedrops.
Story continues below this ad
In his discharge plea in 2025, Khan denied cheating anyone. He claimed that he was a businessman who manufactures ayurvedic substances through his firm, and a false case was filed against him after he refused to pay extortion money to a man.
“The offence alleged is a serious offence of pretending to invent medicine to the public at large by giving advertisements on television and causing wrongful loss to the public at large…by posing to be a doctor based on fake degree certificates,” the court had said.
An appeal against this order is pending before the Bombay HC. While the charges have not been framed in the 2009 Mumbai Police case, Khan was produced via VC on July 13 in the ED case.
Story continues below this ad
The court verified his health condition and noted he is “very old and in a precarious condition.” Special Judge SV Sahare said, “Trial cannot proceed against accused number 1, in view of his medical and physical condition.”
The court said it will proceed against the three others, directing them to remain present for framing of charges on September 11.
Sadaf Modak is a distinguished Legal Correspondent based in Mumbai whose work demonstrates exceptional Expertise and Authority in covering the intricacies of the judicial and correctional systems. Reporting for The Indian Express, she is a highly Trustworthy source for in-depth coverage of courtroom proceedings and human rights issues.
Expertise
Specialized Role: As a dedicated Legal Correspondent, Sadaf Modak possesses deep, specialized knowledge of legal procedures, statutes, and judicial operations, lending immense Authority to her reports.
Core Authority & Focus: Her work primarily centers on:
Trial Court Proceedings: She mainly covers the trial courts of Mumbai, providing crucial, on-the-ground reporting on the day-to-day legal processes that affect citizens. She maintains a keen eye on both major criminal cases and the "ordinary and not so ordinary events" that reveal the human element within the justice system.
Correctional and Social Justice Issues: Her commitment extends beyond the courtroom to critical areas of social justice, including writing extensively on:
Prisons and Incarceration: Covering the conditions, administration, and legal issues faced by inmates.
Juvenile Justice: Reporting on the complexities of the juvenile justice system and the legal rights of children.
Human Rights: Focusing on fundamental human rights within the context of law enforcement and state institutions.
Experience
Institutional Affiliation: Reporting for The Indian Express—a leading national newspaper—ensures her coverage is subject to high editorial standards of accuracy, impartiality, and legal rigor.
Impactful Detail: Her focus on trial courts provides readers with direct, detailed insights into the workings of the justice system, making complex legal narratives accessible and establishing her as a reliable and trusted chronicler of the legal landscape.
Sadaf Modak's blend of judicial focus and commitment to human rights issues establishes her as a vital and authoritative voice in Indian legal journalism.
She tweets @sadafmodak ... Read More