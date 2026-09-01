No trial for Mumbai’s ‘miracle doctor’? Court case halted over Munir Khan’s health

In 2009, Versova Police registered a case against Munir Khan, with claims that he was prescribing a ‘Body Revival’ medicine as a cure for cancer, diabetes, and a host of other ailments. (Express Archives)

A special court in Mumbai has halted the trial against ‘miracle doctor’ Munir Khan for advertising and prescribing a medicine named “body revival” as a sure-shot cure for multiple ailments, including cancer, due to his ‘precarious’ health.

During a hearing, the court noted that Munir Khan, who is in his 70s and was produced via video-conferencing last month, was not in a position to remain present for the trial.

On Monday, the special court said it will proceed to frame charges against three of his co-accused in the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate in 2013.

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In 2009, Versova Police registered a case against Munir Khan, with claims that he was prescribing a ‘Body Revival’ medicine as a cure for cancer, diabetes, and a host of other ailments.