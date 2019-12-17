Mumbai: Minor’s body found in bag, not identified yet

Police said the body had not yet been identified but the boy was aged between five and seven. (Representational) Police said the body had not yet been identified but the boy was aged between five and seven. (Representational)

The body of a minor boy was found stuffed inside a bag in Panvel taluka on Monday morning. Police said the body had not yet been identified but the boy was aged between five and seven.

A case of murder was registered and the body sent for a post-mortem. According to police, local residents alerted them about a bag lying next to the Uran-Palaspe road in Kundewahal village. “A foul smell was emanating from the bag…the body was wrapped in plastic,” a senior officer said, adding, “the bag was brought to our attention at 11 am. We are trying to ascertain who visited the spot before that time. There are fewer CCTV cameras on the stretch and so we are trying to identify the body first.”

