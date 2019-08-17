Mumbai: Minor who faced trial as adult cleared of rape, extortion charges by Juvenile Justice Board

A MINOR, who faced trial as an adult till the final stages of the case before it was proven that he was a juvenile, was cleared of all charges including rape by the Mumbai Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) recently. Apprehended in 2015, the juvenile was charged with raping a minor girl and extorting Rs 2 lakh from her in 2014 and was sent to a jail. He was subsequently granted bail but continued to face trial in the adult criminal justice system.

It was only in February this year, during the last stage of the trial — when the accused’s statement is recorded under Section 313 of the Criminal Procedure Code — that he brought on record his birth certificate from the BMC ward office, which showed he was born in 1997 and was 17 when the offence was committed in 2014.

The sessions court then directed that the certificate should be verified by the police and a report be submitted. In March, the police confirmed the certificate to be genuine. The court also held that during cross-examination of the investigating officer, he had admitted that the boy was a minor at the time of the commission of the offence. Based on this, the court had directed the case to be transferred to the JJB.

According to the police, in 2013, when the victim was in Class VIII, the minor and the victim had met. The two became friends and fell in love. In 2014, the juvenile allegedly called the victim to meet him in Dadar and allegedly raped her and threatened her against revealing it to anyone.

Subsequently, the juvenile also sought money from the victim on may occasions by threatening to reveal about the incident. The police claimed that in fear, the victim stole money from her family members and gave the juvenile a total amount of Rs 2 lakh. The incident came to light when the minor’s mother read a message from the juvenile and asked her daughter about it. Subsequently, an FIR was filed against the minor for rape, extortion and under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Among the witnesses examined by the police before the JJB were the victim, her uncle and a medical officer. The minor, through his advocate Rahul Agarwal, submitted that the complaint did not have a specific date of the incident, nor was there any details about the money given to him. He also submitted that the police had not submitted details of their messages or chats to prove the exchange, nor was the statement of victim’s mother was recorded to show that she had seen messages sent by him to the victim. The JJB accepted this contention while clearing the minor of the charges.