Mumbai: 17-year-old steals cellphone, dies in accident while fleeing

A 17-YEAR-OLD boy died in a road accident in Bhiwandi while he and his accomplice were fleeing on the Mumbai-Nashik highway, after allegedly stealing a mobile phone, on Saturday. The duo was earlier accused of several thefts and chain snatchings, Narpoli police said.

The minor, along with 23-year-old Alamgir Ramzan Ali Malik, was on a two-wheeler when the accident happened near Mankoli bridge. “Malik was at the wheel, the minor was riding pillion. He snatched the phone from the hands of Shabri Manjunath Markana (28), who was going home to Ranjoli bypass in an autorikshaw on Saturday night.

However, a little farther, they rammed into another two-wheeler coming from the opposite side,” said a senior officer from Narpoli police station.

The duo suffered serious injuries and were rushed to a private hospital, where the minor was declared dead, police said. “The two-wheeler they rammed into also suffered damages and the two people on the vehicle were admitted to the hospital. They are out of danger,” an officer privy to the investigation said. He added, “We have arrested Malik and booked him for theft, along with rash and negligent driving.”

Both of them were wanted in several cases of chain and mobile-phone snatching. “They used to speed away on their bikes after committing the crimes. We had been tracing them for sometime. As of now, we have more than three cases registered against Malik and there are several cases where he might be involved, “ the senior officer said.