Mumbai: 10-yr-old sexually assaulted by three uncles, 1 held, 2 absconding

The Dindoshi sessions court recently recorded the statement of a 10-year-old girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted by three of her uncles — two senior citizens and a 24-year-old. Police said they have so far arrested one of the accused, a 65-year-old who is visually-impaired. The victim continues to be lodged in a children’s home at the request of her aunt, who fears the two absconding accused may attempt to harm her.

Police sources said the girl lived with two younger sisters and her father. Police said that as her father was often under the influence of alcohol, the mother left the family and fled. The family had been living in Virar, but early this year, her father rented a room in Goregaon (west) and shifted with the three girls.

“The accused are settled in Virar, so when the victims were staying there, the three would go to her house and in the absence of her father, they would touch her inappropriately,” said a police officer.

After the family shifted to Goregaon, the accused would still travel to the new residence and molest the victim after her father left for work.

The incident came to light in July, when the victim told a friend about the sexual assault.

“She was playing with her friend when she told her about her ordeal, following which the friend went and informed her mother. The woman was working with an NGO based in the northern suburbs. She went and spoke to the victim, following which they approached the police station and lodged a complaint,” said the officer.

Police said they have booked the three accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for molestation. While the accused in custody was arrested soon after the FIR was registered, the other two are believed to have fled.

On the victim being allowed to stay at a children’s home, Senior Police Inspector Shobha Pise said, “As her aunt is worried that the two absconders may return and harm the 10-year-old girl, on her request, the NGO submitted an application to the court following which she (the victim) was allowed to stay at the home.”

Towards the end of November, the minor was taken to the Dindoshi sessions court, where her statement was recorded by the judge.

