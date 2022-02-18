Mumbai: Minor girl uploads nude photos of boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend out of jealousy, caught

A 16-year-old girl was apprehended by the Mumbai Crime Branch’s cyber police on Friday for allegedly uploading nude photographs of her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend out of jealousy. As she is a minor, she cannot be arrested and her custody will be handed over to an observation home in Dongri, and she will be produced before a Juvenile Justice Board.

An FIR was registered in the case back in October last year on a complaint given by a 21-year-old woman. The woman had approached the police after she learnt that some person had made a fake Instagram account and uploaded her nude photos taken at a time when she was in a relationship with a 21-year-old man.

A few years ago, the complainant had broken up with the man after which he got into a relationship with the 16-year-old girl. All three are from the same locality.

The police had gotten in touch with Instagram to delete the profile, but were unable to catch the culprit.

However, officials from the central region cyber police surveilled the phone number used to create the account and zeroed in on the minor. The phone she used to upload the photos belonged to her boyfriend’s father.

The girl has been booked under sections 354 D (stalking), 509 (word, act or gesture intended to insult modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and 67 A (publishes or transmits or causes to be published or transmitted in the electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.