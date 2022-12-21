Mumbai: Minor harassed, her father killed in ensuing fight; 4 arrested

A 49-year-old man and his two sons sustained serious injuries in a fight that took place on December 14 between two groups over harassment of a girl in an eastern suburb of Mumbai. The man succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

Police have arrested four accused, including a woman, in the case, said an officer. The main accused had allegedly harassed the victim’s minor daughter in public and made lewd remarks.

The girl called up her father and other family members. The accused also brought other associates to the scene, including some women, and a fight broke out between the two groups, according to police.

The victim and his sons were attacked with iron rods and sharp weapons, and they sustained injuries. They were taken to a hospital for treatment, where the 49-year-old man died on Monday night, said police. Police had initially registered an attempt to murder case that was later changed to a murder case.

The accused have also been booked on the charge of outraging the modesty of women and sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, among others.

Police have arrested four of the 15 accused allegedly involved in attacking the man and his sons.

Police later also registered a cross-complaint filed by the accused. In the second FIR, a case of attempt to murder was registered against nine persons, including two pregnant women, who allegedly attacked the other group, said the police official. In all, offences have been registered against a total of 24 people from the two sides.